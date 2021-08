The Bachelor Did Maurissa Dirty — Paradise Is Making Up For It

She and Riley answered a fair amount of questions (and we learned that she's a confident, sexually-empowered woman), and they also ate some gross stuff — but together, and in a cute way. Plus, in the history of this show, these types of disgusting dates can actually help people form deeper bonds. Never forget when Carly Waddell and Evan Bass ate spicy peppers, had a slobbery kiss, and then she threw up, only to end up together on their Paradise season. (Yes, their post-Paradise marriage didn't last, but they had a good run and still support each other.) I'm not saying there's a guarantee that a gross date begets romance, but it could bode well for Riley and Maurissa that they made it through such an icky experience and still liked each other enough to share a night in the "boom boom room," as Demi has dubbed it, afterward.