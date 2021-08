What Does The Return Of The Unnecessary Belt Say About The State Of The World?

According to Dr. Carolyn Mair , a cognitive psychologist who specializes in fashion, we’re currently experiencing a similar zeitgeist to the early aughts, which was marked by fear of unknown advances in tech, global economic and political problems, and terrorism. Those fears remain present today, but with the added stressors of a pandemic. “With fear comes excitement — fear agitates,” Mair tells Refinery29. She says that in such instances, there are three reactions: stay and fight, run away, or simply stay the same, ignoring the realities in front of you. “Fashion doesn’t stay the same, and fashion followers have decided to fight: to be seen and to go for every opportunity to be seen that comes their way.” In turn, stylish individuals during this time of upheaval have turned to over-the-top fashion — flashy belts included — even if their justification for wearing it is purely based on style.