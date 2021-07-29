Thanks to Rihanna and Fenty Beauty, we have access to one of the most extensive makeup collections on the market, with countless shades and finishes to suit all skin tones and textures — and that's even before touching on the ever-expanding Fenty Skin range. Now it looks like there will be another addition to the brand, and you might want to clear some #shelfie space for its arrival.
Enter: Fenty Eau de Parfum.
Earlier this week, Fenty Beauty posted a curious video to its Instagram page, showing off a perfume bottle with the caption: "Something sensual, confident yet sexxy coming your way very soon..." It wasn't long before the likes and comments came flooding in. "FENTY FRAGRANCE OMGGGG," wrote one Fenty follower, while another said: "Yasssssssss!! The industry rumour is that rih rih smells soooo good! I cannot wait for this!!" Rihanna's makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, also seemed to confirm the upcoming launch, simply writing: "It's time."
While Fenty is keeping the details of the scent — such as the kind of notes we can expect and exactly how the bottle will look — firmly under wraps at this time, Rihanna took to the Fenty Skin account to share more about her passion for perfume. "That’s the thing I love the most: it’s an experience, it’s a memory, encapsulated into a fragrance. One smell, you’ll never forget it," read the caption under a black-and-white photo of the singer.
According to beauty-news Instagram account Trendmood, the fragrance is dropping soon, and there are hints that the scent might be floral, as the post shared was accompanied by a picture of what appears to be an orchid.
We might still be waiting for that album to materialize (Rihanna, if you see this...), but at least we now have Fenty Eau de Parfum to fill the void in the meantime.
