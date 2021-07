Maybe it's just us, but we've never wanted to adorn our nails with a feel-happy manicure more than right now. Summer 2021 is here and Olive & June is ensuring that the nail party is bumpin' with a site-wide sale the likes of which have only been seen on Black Friday. From now through July 18, you can scoreon every Olive & June product when you use the promo codeat checkout. Single polishes are $6.40 apiece (down from $8) and sets (a great deal already!) take the savings even further. There's the Summer Box , which has every tool you need for a salon-worthy mani; the newly-launched Mani Weekender , which is perfect for taking your mani on the go for all-important touchups or refreshes en route; the beloved Pedi System , which literally changed the game as far as painting your toes is concerned. And, if you're really ballin' out, spring for the Complete System , which includes everything you get from the Mani and Pedi Systems along with your choice of one OR six polishes. Below, scope out some of our favourite O&J nail essentials that are worth snagging while they're on sale. Sit back and enjoy compliment-magnet nails all summer long.