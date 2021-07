Is Eating Six French Fries A Waste Of Time? Padma Lakshmi Looks Back On Her Viral Tweet

At the time, the earth didn’t shake. There was little indication of what was to come. “It wasn't like I had spent an hour thinking of that quote,” Dr. Rimm tells Refinery29, sounding not at all defensive (and in fact, a little proud). During the interview, he’d couched the quote in a brief explanation: “I said, usually when you get french fries as a parent , your child orders them and you steal six — because those are the best-tasting ones, and you really just want the flavour when they’re hot out of the oven.” Dr. Rimm says, “I went through that discussion with the writer, but of course, all they wanted was the quote saying that Prof. Rimm wants to restrict everybody to just six fries.”