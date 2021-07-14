Is Eating Six French Fries A Waste Of Time? Padma Lakshmi Looks Back On Her Viral Tweet

Still, Dr. Rimm insists he didn’t take issue with the tone of Lakshmi’s tweet — in fact, he appreciated the publicity. “It was fun because it ended up being tongue-in-cheek, but I still thought the message was there,” he says. “I got so many emails afterwards from either individual physicians or parents that said, you know, you have a really good point — restaurants don't do it, but I have to be thoughtful about only eating a few fries. So to me it was like one of those times where I got the public health message across. And it was a message not about complete abstention. There was a message about mindfulness and to enjoy your food — just a little bit of it.”