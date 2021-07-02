R29 Fashion Picks: Everything We’re Excited For This Month

A year and a half into working from home, our Fashion and Shopping teams are starved for some style moments. Fashion weeks turned digital, party nights were replaced by at-home cooking sessions, and the threads we bought out of impulse last year still have their tags on.
But as we transition into post-quarantine life, it's all coming back. And we are ready to dive headfirst into the summer trends that we’ll actually get to wear outdoors, IRL fashion shows, and vacation wardrobes. Oh, and then there’s a little TV show narrated by a certain girl who likes gossip coming to HBO Max that we can’t wait to watch for the costumes.
Ahead, fashion that’s getting us excited for July.
