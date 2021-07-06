UPDATE: As of July 6, the link has been temporarily disabled. Refinery29 has reached out to AMC for comment and will update with their response (and with info on when those North of the border can finally watch Canadian icon Annie Murphy thrive!!).
Original story, published on July 6, 2021, follows
Canadian actress Annie Murphy has become synonymous with her hokey Schitt’s Creek catchphrase: “Ew, David!” But in her new show, Kevin Can F**k Himself, Murphy turns ‘Ew’ into ‘Fuck you.’ And for once, it’s not David she’s angry at.
Instead, the eponymous Kevin is the target of new character Allison's ire — and with good reason. Kevin Can F**k Himself finds Murphy playing a suburban Massachusetts sitcom housewife with a secret: She high-key hates her life and her husband, whom she routinely daydreams about murdering. Yeah, this is not The King of Queens. Rather, the highly-anticipated show takes the trope of the perfect sitcom wife with the bumbling dud of a husband, and completely flips it on its head. Every time Allison steps off-stage, out of the glow of sitcom studio lighting, we go with her, and enter a darker, more realistic world: That of Allison’s unfulfilled life. Murphy’s receiving rave reviews for her performance (and Massachusetts accent) already.
Advertisement
While there’s currently no release date or streaming info for Canadians who want to watch the show in its entirety (sob), there is the tiniest loophole for Canadians to see at least some of the show, and a rage-filled Murphy in action. In a special presentation from AMC, Canadians can now tune in to watch the first two episodes of Kevin Can F**k Himself in their entirety on AMC’s YouTube channel.