For a Queer Indian Woman, I Dream About My Wedding Way Too Much

I like to believe that my mind protects me from myself sometimes by allowing me to dream about perfect weddings but never really picture myself in them. It refuses to let me set up high expectations that would eventually come crashing down. The only kinds of weddings it allowed me to daydream about are weddings with the bride in a white dress, rather than in a red lehenga. At age eight, I had only seen these on TV, and to me, they were the epitome of beautiful "Western" culture, one I so desperately wanted to emulate. (Colonial hangover, anyone?) Even when I grew up, though, I held on to the idea of a white-dress wedding. It was far enough removed from my realities — not only the different dress, but also the concepts of rehearsal dinners instead of Mehendi and Haldi ceremonies and first dances instead of a sangeet — that I could still hope for it. In a foreign land, where two women could legally get married, I would get my chance, too. So when my roommate asks me, "Have you really never thought about your wedding!?" I don't know how to tell her that yes, I have. A lot. But admitting the kind of wedding that I want feels too much like setting myself up for disappointment.