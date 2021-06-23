It seems Kate Middleton agrees that skinny jeans are over. On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge and a former skinny jeans fan donned a pair of cropped, light-wash jeans from & Other Stories, during a visit to London’s Natural History Museum.
She paired the jeans with a salmon Chloé blazer and Meghan Markle-approved Veja sneakers. It’s not the first time that the Duchess of Cambridge has worn the popular (and refreshingly affordable) brand. Back in May, Middleton wore a similar & Other Stories pair to get vaccinated. She also has gravitated toward pink-hued clothing lately, choosing a fuchsia Alexander McQueen dress to meet Jill Biden earlier this month.
Skinny jeans fell out of favour earlier this year when TikTok users labeled them passé, along with side parts and laugh-cry emojis. If you need further proof, according to global fashion search platform Lyst, over the last year, baggy jeans increased 110%.
Though Middleton has long worn skinny jeans, back in May, she traded the silhouette for a pair of capri trousers. With this most recent look, the Duchess is joining celebs like Katie Holmes and Hailey Bieber who have taken to baggier, cropped styles.
If you're ready to make the switch, too, Middleton’s pair is only $89 USD and available in a wide range of colours. Shop them, below.
