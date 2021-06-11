Lorde’s New Song “Solar Power” Is Delightfully Baffling The Internet

Now THAT is day and date release synergy pic.twitter.com/H8XbmvjXci— Eric Alt 🐋 (@Eric_Alt) June 11, 2021
new Lorde is giving me mid-00s Starbucks checkout CD, High School Musical does “Freedom! 90,” Don Draper meditating —> the corporate hippie Coke campaign, and yes Jack Johnson granola (a strain of music I’m actually allergic to)— Hazel Cills (@hazelcills) June 11, 2021
Obsessed with Lorde's new Solar Power music video pic.twitter.com/KkBj4zbrOA— Audrey Battaglini (@audrey_batta) June 11, 2021
did i just watch Lorde smoke out of a fennel bulb what is happening pic.twitter.com/TjY74ibZyD— Abbey Maxbauer (@AbbeyMaxbauer) June 10, 2021
Y'know what? I hope Lorde starts selling a fennel bong in her merch store. Too many people talking about how unhinged this summer's gonna be, not enough people walking the walk.— Tim Gagnon (@imtimgagnon) June 10, 2021
lorde’s solar power music video is a mix between midsommar and mamma mia,, love that for her pic.twitter.com/u4dlLWclSp— cat. (@lordeonfilm) June 11, 2021