“Marry Rich”: Love Coaches Are Telling Women To Channel Feminine Energy

She and I spoke over email about why she feels hypergamy requires ‘femininity’. "Feminine women possess softness, nurturing, vulnerability, and an ability to complement the masculine divine to create harmony," she tells me. "A High-Value Man will desire the complement of the feminine divine to feel inspired, protect, provide and feel needed. It’s human nature, and it’s how men and women are wired." I balk. This rigid, patriarchal idea of femininity which is supposedly required to secure a ‘high-value’ man seems, to me, to be more about being easily controlled than anything else. Campbell touches on this during our discussion. "People, women in particular, are not always self-validating; they are going to look for whatever society says is good to look for," she said. "You’re told having a successful, beautiful man is going to make you feel that you're okay but so many women do not feel okay. Though it looks different in different societies, it always comes down to the same thing: control."