During this time we were using the Realtor app and Zolo to track the market in Hamilton and educate ourselves on what things were listing at, how fast they sold, and what they were selling for. Zolo has a "recently sold" feature which is amazing; I would highly recommend it for anyone looking to buy, to get a sense of what the market’s like and to see what areas you can afford within your budget. It also gave us an idea of how much an updated versus un-updated home would go for, which helped us factor in renovations into our total cost. After battling the system for about a month, we eventually decided to use a friend to represent us, and that made things easier. Most of what we looked at was priced at $399,900 and selling for about $600,000, which was very discouraging and frustrating, especially as we were looking in the winter, during a pandemic when inventory was at an all-time low, and buyers were at an all-time high. The week we saw the house we bought there was a small spike in inventory in our price range, so we set up appointments to see six houses in one day. (This is super tiring and we definitely had house fatigue!)