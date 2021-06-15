For me, what really made our house stand out was the barn-shaped roof. In comparison to the other homes we were looking at, the lot is pretty big as well, and it had a hot tub, which we wanted. We loved it, but the home was listed at $479,900, a price we didn't think we could afford. Regardless, we put in an offer of $480,000 and, by a miracle, there was only one other offer on it. We got a call back that we had the best offer and if we could go up to $485,000 we had a good chance of getting the home — so we did. Then we got another call that we had the best offer but the seller wouldn’t accept it because she was expecting to sell for around $520,000 or more. Eventually the listing agent reduced his commission so the seller would take the deal, and the house was ours!