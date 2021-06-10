SE: I actually remember specifically about two years ago, way before this racial reckoning started, where I was with a brand partner who I've worked with for a very long time and we were on a press trip. I'm ashamed to say this but there were a couple of followers that brought it to my attention. They were like, "Why are you the only Black female there? This is looking very vanilla." And I looked around and I started looking at all the content that I was documenting from the weekend from this trip, and I just felt like I was sinking, sinking, sinking, sinking. I remember going back to my hotel room and looking at my timeline on Instagram and seeing the people that I follow and other amazing Black content creators and writing their names down. There was a considerable number of names. And so I thought, why? Why aren't any of these people in the room, in the boardroom, on this trip, on these campaigns, in this commercial?