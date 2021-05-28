Panic is an annual game in the fictional working-class town of Carp, TX, open to all recent graduates of Carp High School’s latest senior class. The game runs directly after graduation and throughout the summer, until a winner is determined. That winner gets a humongous cash prize, which they can use to leave their dead-end town. Panic has several elimination rounds, and each one ratchets up the fear quotient. Panic has been running for a number of years, but its exact origin is unclear. It all started, as Welch’s Heather Nill says, “because it was summer and there was nothing else to do.” Seniors who do not play Panic are free to watch much of the game as entertainment.

