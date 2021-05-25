The Meaning Behind Emma Stone’s Daughter’s Name Is So Sweet

When it comes to her personal life, Emma Stone tends to keep things very private — so much so that many didn't even know she was pregnant until two months before she welcomed her first child in March 2021. But now we've learned one important detail about her baby, and it's truly touching.
Stone and her husband Dave McCary named their daughter Louise Jean McCary after Stone’s grandmother Jean Louise Morgan, per TMZ. Stone's full name is Emily Jean Stone, so she and her baby share a middle name.
We didn't even know that Stone was married to her fiancé until eagle-eyed fans spotted a gold wedding band on her ring finger during a May 2020 appearance on on Reese Witherspoon’s YouTube channel. The couple originally met in 2016 on Saturday Night Live, where Dave is a writer, and they were rumoured to be dating in 2017, but weren't red carpet official until the 2019 SAG awards. In December of that year, McCary posted an Instagram photo of Stone showing off an engagement ring, confirming the two were officially planning to get married.
But even though Stone has privately gone through a lot of personal life changes in the past few years, she's still continued to keep busy at work. Most recently, she's been gearing up for the release of her Disney villain origin story, Cruella, and as recently as May 18 stepped out on to the red carpet for the film's L.A. premiere. The sweet news about her firstborn's name, however, proves that while Stone may be a Cruella at work, at home, she seems to be quite the opposite.
