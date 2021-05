Yes, some fans actually attempted to freeze frame the photo and enhance , but there are some other clues that have us thinking this way. For one thing, we know John is a repeat cheater, and this time Lori even said he was so good at lying that she didn't even suspect it. Neither he nor his son specifically said it was with the same woman he slept with before, either. Then there's the fact that he basically coached his brother to confess ("Say, 'I killed her'"), and then told his wife to keep Billy's involvement a secret in order to "protect their family" — but how do we know they weren't talking about himself? John could also be the father and used his gift of manipulation to get Billy to kill Erin. And then there's also the receipt from the jeweller where Erin's necklace was purchased, which just says “Ross” and no first name.