No You’re Not Imagining It — Olivia Rodrigo Sampled Taylor Swift On Sour

While Rodrigo sings “1 step forward, 3 steps back" with the same kind of soft, melancholic timbre as Swift does "New Year's Day," the relationships they describe in each song could not be more different. "New Year's Day" is about the kind of romance that exists after the party's over and the lights are on — where you give each other Advil and do the un-sexy cleaning up because that's what true, loving partners do. Rodrigo, on the other hand, sings about the painful experience of dealing with a mercurial love that constantly disappoints and makes you doubt yourself. "It's always one step forward, and three steps back / I'm the love of your life until I make you mad," she sings in the chorus. But the Swiftian connection peeks its head out in the second verse with the emblematic word, "lover" : "Which lover will I get today? / Will you walk me to the door or send me home crying."