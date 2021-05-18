The Internet’s Most Esteemed Scalp Treatment Is Back In Stock

You never want something until you can’t have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we’re getting the scoop from your favourite retailers on what’s selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone’s buying, sign up for waitlists, and keep tabs on restocks.
Remember when scalp care was synonymous with really intense bottles of anti-dandruff shampoo? Well, many scrubs, tonics, and masks later, and we're in a veritable golden age of efficacious — not to mention très chic — scalp products that work to make flakes and itchiness ancient history. And one recent game-changing drop from Living Proof made such waves, it sold out quickly post-launch.
Meet the Scalp Care Revitalizing Treatment, a revitalizing potion that the internet's most discerning beauty lovers can't get enough of right now. While the juice itself is enough to garner rave reviews, we can't help but shout out the nifty applicator that comes with it; it's visually similar to those silicone scalp massager brushes you can't stop buying on Amazon, but is meant to dispense the product right at the roots while giving you a nice little massage — plus it comes with the product and neatly tucks into the bottle.
"I barely ever write reviews. I never find the time or feel super lame about it," writes one brutally honest Sephora reviewer. "But honestly this product deserves recognition. I have terrible dry scalp — I literally could make it snow." In addition to soothing irritation and alleviating symptoms of dandruff, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis, it packs some beauty benefits as well: Extending the days between washes, boosting volume, and leaving behind a fresh, non-cloying scent. (According to clinical trials conducted by the brand, this stuff even helps with thinning hair over time.)
"Holy cr*p this actually works!! It’s the first thing I’ve ever tried that has actually helped my itchy dry scalp."
"Demand for our new Revitalizing Treatment has been amazing," a spokesperson for the brand told Refinery29. "We sold out just four weeks after launch and, after a recent restock, many of our customers have been asking to sign up for a monthly subscription so they don’t run out." As of this week, you can stock up the magic stuff at Sephora in Canada, so get there ASAP to reap the scalp glow-up benefits well before the official start of (s)hot girl summer.
