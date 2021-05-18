The Internet’s Most Esteemed Scalp Treatment Is Back In Stock

"I barely ever write reviews. I never find the time or feel super lame about it," writes one brutally honest Sephora reviewer. "But honestly this product deserves recognition. I have terrible dry scalp — I literally could make it snow." In addition to soothing irritation and alleviating symptoms of dandruff, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis, it packs some beauty benefits as well: Extending the days between washes, boosting volume, and leaving behind a fresh, non-cloying scent. (According to clinical trials conducted by the brand, this stuff even helps with thinning hair over time.)