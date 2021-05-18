Tatcha’s New Silk Powder Gets Rid Of Grease, Not Glow

Unlike my previous experiences with messy, chalky, and drying formulas, Tatcha's powder felt as silky as its name would suggest. The powder has a beige tint but disappears into a translucent veil once applied with a brush. (For reference, I have light-medium olive skin.) After buffing it on, the powder's effect on my skin was as close to an Instagram filter as I've seen outside my phone's front camera — aka pretty darn flattering if I do say so myself. Plus, it also helped prevent makeup from transferring to the inside of my mask on days where I wore a bit of foundation. After scanning the review sections on Tachta's site, I quickly learned my findings weren't exclusive — many glowing reviewers also touted the product's magical complexion-blurring and radiance-boosting abilities.