This Canadian Celeb Skin-And-Scar Specialist Just Launched Your Dream Stick Foundation

I always knew I wanted to make a difference in the world but I didn’t know how. I started thinking about permanent cosmetics and thought if we could do eyebrows, eyeliner, and lips, why can’t we implant pigment in scar tissue? I was 16 or 17 at the time and knew a lot of plastic surgeons in Toronto because of my experience with different hospitals. I sat down with them to discuss my thoughts and they all said the same thing: that it was the worst idea for two reasons. The first being that scar tissue wouldn’t hold pigment and the second being that it could age poorly. That only motivated me more. I studied medical aesthetics at George Brown College and I learned everything about pigmentation and how to implant it in the skin. Then, I started mixing my own pigments and started working on myself. This led to discovering scar camouflage, which helped the appearance of skin discolouration. At the clinic, I started treating everything from burns to surgical scars. That was a full circle moment because I knew what the power of makeup did for me personally. To be honest, I wouldn’t be where I am today without the confidence it gave me.