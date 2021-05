Courtney Stodden’s Trauma Isn’t Just From Their Husband — It’s Also From The Media

"It took me a really long time to understand what 'grooming' even meant ," Stodden told The Daily Beast. "But as I grew into a woman, I started realizing what happened to me... I was over the relationship and wanted to move on, but when he left, I was terrified to be on my own. I didn't know how to be on my own. I still don't have a license. I depended so much on him and he knew that, so when he left it was almost a manipulative way of going, 'Okay, let’s see if you can survive without me here.'" And Stodden has, but not without their share of difficulties.