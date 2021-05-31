A little-known band called The Rolling Stones once crooned, “You can’t always get what you want” — and an actually unknown band at the centre of Tina Fey’s latest comedy series, know that all too well. Girls5eva (because five is better than four, duh), follows the former one-hit wonders over a decade after their '90s girl group disbanded. As expected, each member is as far away from their former superstardom as possible. (In fact, one of them, Ashley — played briefly by Emily in Paris’s Ashley Park — is dead after an infinity pool accident...).
Starring Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renee Elise Goldsberry as Dawn, Summer, Gloria, and Wickie, respectively, Girls5eva chronicles the former band members — now moms, dentists, Real Housewives rejects, and airport-baggage handlers — as they try to mount a return to the spotlight after their song is sampled by a rapper. What ensues is big-time nostalgia plays (including a TRL throwback), heartwarming BFF content, and a cameo by Jimmy Fallon.
The series is straight-up kooky, a little over-the-top (Philipps is doing the most in the best way), and answers the question: What would the BTS of a Backstreet Boys reunion look like if the band was New York-based and entirely female? (Hint: hectic and filled with lots of glitter.)