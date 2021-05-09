Your Horoscope This Week: May 9, 2021

No matter what the weather on your side of the world, the second week of May is sure to be a reprieve in an otherwise stormy season. The new moon in Taurus on the 11th cups the dark waters of April’s full moon in Scorpio and transforms them with a bright sliver of possibility. This lunation is uninterested in complications and determined to find pleasure wherever pleasure is on offer. Pleasure, here, can be as hedonistic as a night-in with a new date and an array of libations. Or, it can be the simple relief of carving out time and space to direct all your attention toward an activity that gives you a sense of purpose. Jupiter shifts into Pisces for the time being, encouraging the dreamers inside each and every one of us to rise up and claim more space in the mundane world.
The air is buzzing with potential, bolstered by Saturn’s trine to Mercury on the 12th which is sure to usher in a great deal of clarity to all prospects and soften the Mercury retrograde shadow that starts to creep in on the 14th. The reins loosen and the ropes are allowed to hang slack, a gift of increased freedom and individual responsibility. Here, we are called to rely less on authorities who don’t always have our best interests in mind and temper ourselves for the sake of our communities. We are tasked with holding reverence for both our individual joy and our collective agreements.