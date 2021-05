What Does It Mean That Mercury Is In Gemini? Gossip, Girl

According to Nina Kahn , astrologer and author of Astrology For Life and Wander The Stars , Mercury in Gemini helps us to "pick up tons of mental speed and process information at a lightning-fast pace." Our inner social butterfly will also be poised and ready to take flight. Kahn says we'll have a quicker wit and a more charming way with words during this transit. "Expect to be flitting from texts to DMs to Zoom meetings at a mile-per-minute pace, without skipping a beat," she says. You can use this energy to your advantage in work environments, dating, and making new friends as you'll be more open to communicating with others — just be prepared for your professional and personal calendar to overflow.