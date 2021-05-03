In fact, prior to landing the part, Grace hadn’t even seen the series — she wasn’t allowed to. “I know that my parents both really liked Handmaid’s Tale, but they would never let me watch it because they were like, ‘Oh goodness, I don’t think you can watch this show,'" Grace told Refinery29 over the phone in late April. After she landed the role, the young actress watched all three seasons with her mom. Then, Grace dove right into the series' toughest material yet: Mrs. Keyes' heart-wrenching monologue about her serial assaults was actually what the actress used to audition for the role.