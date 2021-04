I Have Questions About… A-Rod’s Coldplay Breakup Video

All breakups are emotional in their own way, but it looks like Rodriguez is taking it especially hard. Even before he and Lopez shared the officially update, he was deep in his feelings about everything that was going on — enough to have a moment on his Instagram. The MLB star posted a video on his Instagram story showing what some are calling a "shrine" to his relationship. In the video, he pans through a collection of photographs of him and Lopez at various happy points in their relationship, including a flick from their beach proposal in 2019. In true sad boy form, Rodriguez makes sure to play one of the saddest songs ever written to punctuate his heartbreak: "Fix You" by Coldplay.