An Ode To The $214 Face Oil That Taught Me My Skin Is Worth It

By the time I got my hands on my own bottle of Olio Lusso, I already knew about the benefits of face oils . Still, when I at last tried the concoction of 11 potent essential oils, I was unprepared for how my skin would actually change. No longer was my face dry and dull; instead, my complexion was supple, radiant, and hydrated even on the harshest winter day. It didn’t hurt that the formulation carried an intoxicating scent of jasmine and neroli that doubled as my perfume by adding a drop to each wrist. When I finished that first bottle, I almost couldn’t bear to toss the empty container. Pained by the price tag, I tried a few cheaper face oils before eventually shelling out $120 for the first bottle I bought with my own money. (I started with the 15ml bottle before moving to the more expensive 30 ml one.)