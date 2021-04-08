An Ode To The $214 Face Oil That Taught Me My Skin Is Worth It

In 2014, Estée Lauder acquired Rodin Olio Lusso, which by then grew to include hair oil, hand cream, and a few other oil-driven products. This acquisition was marked by numerous category additions over time: “fragrance” additions to the oils (lavender and geranium & orange), lipsticks, a mermaid-themed collection of bronzers, an eye cream (which coincidentally happened to be the last product I previewed in person before New York went into lockdown as a result of the pandemic). While I tried many of the other offerings, none took off in my vanity the way Olio Lusso had.