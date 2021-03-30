Kirsten Dunst Announces She’s Pregnant In The Most Luxurious Way

You'd think that given Dunst and Plemons' successful acting careers, as well as the former's childhood career in Hollywood, perhaps they'd encourage their children to do the same. However, while they won't discourage any interest in acting, Dunst said that they'd rather not get too serious with it. “If you have a kid who’s very cute, I get why people [put their kids in show business],” she told PorterEdit. “Do a Gap ad and you can make your college money. It’s the first time I kind of understand it. Ennis is so adorable, with two big dimples.”