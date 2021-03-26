Emma Stone Reportedly Gave Birth To Her First Child

Emma Stone has successfully kept many of the details of her personal life under the radar, and her latest big news is no exception. The actress reportedly just gave birth to her first child some time ago, and the circumstances of her pregnancy were so secret that the baby’s name and sex are still unknown to this day.
Sources close to the starlet told TMZ that she gave birth to her firstborn weeks ago on March 13 in Los Angeles. The sources didn’t reveal much else, and this level of stealthiness does track for Stone, an A-lister prone to protecting her privacy in recent years. Even when the news first broke that she was expecting a child back in January, the actress never actually confirmed that she was pregnant.
Stone has also been just as low-key about her relationship with husband Dave McCrary. The pair, who may have first clicked when Stone hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016, went public as a couple at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards and got engaged later that same year. They let the world in on their special moment in an Instagram post shared on the SNL segment director’s Instagram page, but their 2020 nuptials were obviously a much more private affair. Hawk-eyed fans of the La La Land star only belatedly put two and two together when she appeared on Reese Weatherspoon’s YouTube channel sporting a gold wedding band on her ring finger.
If you're expecting Stone to share any details about her baby or her husband on this summer's press tour of Disney's live action Cruella film, you shouldn't hold your breath. From the looks of it, Stone's personal life will remain just the way she likes it — none of our business.
Refinery29 has reached out to Stone for comment.