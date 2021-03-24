Why I Embraced Looking ‘Like A Lesbian’

Overcoming anxiety about 'looking gay' is the same as overcoming anything: you have to decide whether you’re okay with letting fear dictate your life. As long as it’s safe for you to present however you want, it'll ultimately make you so much happier than overanalyzing everything you put on your body. For me, moving to a city showed me that most people don’t think the way 14-year-olds do (thank God). Most people become surer of themselves as they get older so even if someone did have something to say about how I dress or who I’m attracted to, I genuinely couldn’t care less. It’s hard at first but the earlier you start accepting yourself, the better.