Kerry Washington’s $13 Manicure Sends An Empowering Message

Throughout 2021, OPI is celebrating its four decades in business by spotlighting its 40 most iconic shades from over the years , of which We the Female is included. It's not the only power red in the lineup: The best-selling Big Apple Red is also on the legacy list, along with neutral pinks, pale blues, and even a couple sunny yellows, too. But as celebrities continue to prove, you can never go wrong with a classic shade of empowering red