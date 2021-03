After the class, it seems like Rachael might just self-eliminate. She tells Matt that the week has been “unbearable.” She understands that he has to explore all the relationships, but it has messed with her confidence. Matt tells her how much he cares about her by bringing up her parachute accident from their hometown date, and how scared it made him of losing her. She tells him she loves him. He doesn’t respond now, but he previously returned her feelings and said he was “falling” in love. Rachael is the only person we’ve seen Matt say that to. Their complications out of the way, they make out with clay all over themselves. Butter? Milk? Clay? Where does it end?