At dinner — indoors — Bri asks what Matt thinks about the possibility of an engagement. Matt shares about his conversation with his dad, and how it played a role in him feeling like he wants to move forward in his journey. Bri opens up about her relationship with her own dad, who hasn’t been a big part of her life. She and Matt have a connection in this way, and it leads into her big reveal: She’s in love with Matt. He kisses her, pulls out the fantasy suite card, and gives a confessional about how he could see this woman as his wife. Sound familiar? Yeah, we’re not really getting any surprise twists with Matt’s fantasy suites.