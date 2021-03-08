The Best-Dressed Celebrities From The Critics’ Choice Awards Weren’t Messing Around

Attempting to watch both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah and the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday wasn’t a task for the faint of heart. That said, when we were able to tear our focus away from Global TV, the night’s award show held up — especially in the best-dressed department.
Just seven days after the 2021 Golden Globes brought about the return of glamour to the (virtual) red carpet, we half expected celebrities to take it easy at the Critics Choice Awards. And yet, just as they did a week prior, everyone nominated — including Daisy Edgar-Jones for Normal People, Anya Taylor Joy for The Queen’s Gambit, Cynthia Erivo for The Outsider — laid it all out on the fashion floor.
Harry Styles’ stylist Harry Lambert dressed Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor in regal looks fit for the characters they play on The Crown— Corrin in Haute Couture Schiaparelli and O’Connor in custom Loewe. One Night In Miami director Regina King stunned in sequins once again, this time courtesy of Versace. And then there was Grown-ish's Yara Shahidi, one of many celebrity presenters from the show, who wore Candyland-esque Haute Couture by Dior. In lieu of dresses, many stars — including Amanda Seyfried and H.E.R., who both wore Miu Miu — opted for tuxes and suits.
Click ahead for our list of the best-dressed celebrities from the Critics’ Choice Awards virtual red carpet.