Gigi Makes Her Runway Return At A Very Sexy Versace Runway Show

Gigi Hadid is back from maternity leave, and opening (and closing) runway shows again. Hadid, who gave birth to her daughter Khai during spring ‘21 Fashion Month in September, hasn’t been on a runway in nearly a year — not since she donned tweed mini shorts with pirate boots in Chanel’s fall ‘20 show last March. On Friday, she walked in Versace’s fall ‘21 show — and with red hair, no less.
For the show, Gigi joined a lineup of notable fashion faces, including her sister Bella, Irina Shayk, Precious Lee, and Mona Tougaard, among others. “Models are like actors,” said creative director Donatella Versace in the show notes. “They bring the designs to life.” That said, the designs were plenty lively on their own. Whereas many designers this season chose a comfort-first mentality, crafting oversized and cloud-like coats, scarves, and furry handbags, Versace remained steadfast in her pursuit to design clothing that drips sex appeal and glamour. (Puffers were still included, though they appeared more fit for chilly nights spent partying in Greece, than a Shoppers Drug Mart run in the snow.)
Advertisement
The collection went from day to night, starting with black and logo-covered skirt and pantsuits, none of which were safe for actual work. (Gigi’s opening look included a very low, square neck, while Bella’s knee-length skirt suit was missing a midriff.) As the collection continued, the hemlines got shorter and the colours got more vibrant.
Hot pink, red, and yellow mini dresses paired with matching tights, platforms, and bandanas came next, adding a Mod touch to the collection. Even shorter were the mesh, metallic tunics that arrived after, the likes of which were more Studio 54 than Mad Men. Precious Lee debuted a puff-sleeved mini dress that included a Timothée Chalamet-esque sequin harness, and was closely followed by Gigi in her finale look, a waist-defining, semi-sheer, floor-length black gown.
Watch the show in full below.