Hailee Steinfeld’s Sexy Nude Manicure Is A Springtime Vibe

When you can't decide what colour to paint your nails, a good nude is always a failsafe option. Sure, a polish that matches your skin tone is not going to stand out like a shimmery gold or an ice blue, but it will serve to complement any outfit (or sweatsuit) you throw on over the next week and a half, and when you shape your tips and gloss the finish, a nude mani proves undeniably chic in its simplicity.
Case in point: Actress, singer, and newly-minted Frankies Bikinis campaign model Hailee Steinfeld just wore an unadorned nude manicure — long and shaped into oval almond tips — proving that nude nails are not only wearable for winter heading into spring, but are low-key sexy as well.
Advertisement
The onset manicure comes courtesy of celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik, who dubs the entire nail aesthetic a "chic Vogue vibe."
From an accessories perspective, the unassuming neutral tone allows all the jewelry — stacks of chunky gold rings, a diamond chocker, bangles, and hoop earrings — to feel understated, even when paired with a multicoloured crochet swimsuit (which, according to Steinfeld's Instagram, you can shop next week, if you're already dreaming of summer). Plus, if nothing else, Bachik's glam closeup reminds us not sleep on the humble nude nail polish — or body oil and lip liner, for that matter.