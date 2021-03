What Does The Full Moon In Virgo Mean? Use Your Intuition

With the Virgo full moon making a flowing trine aspect to Uranus, your intuition—however you access it—will provide key information when what’s already written won’t support you. At the same time, Saturn continues its tense square to Uranus while making a quincunx to the full moon. There’s a desire to bust the frame open, to begin again and differently, but there’s fear too, and self-doubt. When we go beyond the familiar, we must trust in our ability to adapt if things go awry, to self-stabilize. Because the full moon is not a great time to start new things and because the universe is not on our schedule, it’s valuable to take this time to figure out how we can accommodate the unexpected. Are there structures you can put into place in one aspect of your life that will allow you to be more open in another? Is it possible that you are working with limitations or definitions that no longer reflect your actual capacity?