What Does The Full Moon In Virgo Mean? Use Your Intuition

On the surface, Virgo and Pisces appear rather different. Pisces is known for being a free spirit and sensitive soul, Virgo rumoured to be hyper critical and tightly wound. In fact, their apparent opposition is founded on maintaining a private world. Between the two mutable signs, a balance is struck between system and surrender. The deeper you go with them, the harder it is to distinguish which one is more caring, more emotive, more guarded. While Virgo aims to self-protect by making themselves both self-reliant and indispensable socially, Pisces never puts themselves in a social situation that threatens their reputation as flexible and agreeable. To truly know a Pisces is to know the part of them that refuses to compromise their vision, the part that will drown any diver that might compromise the life that exist in their depths.