That evening, Matt meets Michelle’s mom and dad. In Michelle’s conversation with her dad, she says that what she likes about Matt is that “he wants to make a difference … He’s creating these hydroponic gardens for inner city kids so they can grow their own food.” First of all, that’s a better answer than we usually get for why these people like each other. Second of all, that’s a really interesting fact about Matt. It feels like we haven’t learned that much about him, and here is Michelle dropping this cool tidbit way out in hometowns week.