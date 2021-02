Matt then goes on to meet Rachael’s dad, mom, and sister. (For those following the news around this season, this hometown date was likely the most uncomfortable to watch.) Rachael is very confident in their relationship and tells her mom that she’s seen no red flags at all. Rachael’s dad plays the classic skeptical-about-the-show-dad. Rachael tells him, “It might be a little naive of me to think I’m different, but I really think I am.” It’s not false confidence; Matt really has been more open about his feelings for her than with the others. The only hiccup comes when Rachael is disappointed Matt didn’t ask for her dad’s blessing. He explains that he doesn’t want to do that while there are still three other women.