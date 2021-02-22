Woody Allen Responds To HBO Documentary About Dylan Farrow

Over four episodes, Allen v. Farrow gives a chronological account of the director’s relationship with actress Mia Farrow, the scandal surrounding his relationship with her adopted daughter (and Allen’s wife of 23 years) Soon-Yi, and the allegations of sexual abuse made by his adopted daughter, Dylan. Using a trove of archival footage, as well as current-day interviews with Dylan, Mia, and others who claim to have witnessed a pattern of inappropriate behavior from Allen, Ziering and Dick methodically parse a case that has so far been relegated to the realm of “he said, she said.”