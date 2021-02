Why Gigi Hadid Decided To Have A Home Birth

In a cover story for Vogue 's February issue, Hadid revealed she decided to have a home birth after watching The Business of Being Born, a 2008 documentary that explores the medicalization of childbirth in the U.S., with her partner, singer Zayn Malik. "We both looked at each other and were like, I think that’s the call," Hadid said. She delivered with the help of a midwife, the midwife's assistant, and a Zoom doula, who is meant to guide, support, and advocate for the birthing parent during labour (and who presumably dialled into Hadid's labour via Zoom, due to the pandemic). Malik, Hadid's mother, Yolanda, and her sister, Bella, were present as well.