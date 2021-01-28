Why Do Celebrities Put Emojis Over Their Kids’ Faces? It’s Complicated

Like with everything we post online, posting photos of our children, whether their faces are visible or not, is a way for parents — famous or not — to convey a certain message about themselves and their lives. It's also a great way to generate engagement. Plunkett remembers when she was running for state office over the summer and posted a photo of herself filling out forms to get on the ballot. In the picture, her daughter can be seen, though her face is not visible. "I thought about whether or not to share this photo because, on the one hand, I really am a very minimalist or nonexistent 'sharent.' On the other hand, part of why I was running for office was because I think that there should be a working mom of young kids in this position," Plunkett explains. "This was a moment that was private in that it happened in my house, but it's also public because, in a non-COVID world, I would have had to go to the State House in New Hampshire and fill this out in front of anyone else who happened to be there. Also, I wanted to convey to people who were getting to know me and getting to know the campaign, this is what it looks like to do this with a small child hanging on you." Ultimately, Plunkett decided to post the photo because her daughter was indistinguishable from any other brown-haired, small person — the image was particularly well-received by people in the community.