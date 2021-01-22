I’ve Been Celibate For A Year Because Of Coronavirus

This is the longest I’ve gone without sex in my adult life and after a year out, it’s like my sex drive has slowly shut off. Maybe it’s a survival thing. I no longer have the energy to get worked up about what I’m missing. It’s easier to just try and put it all to the back of my mind until things improve. Right now, the world is in its darkest hour and even though it feels like we will turn the tide in a few months’ time, there’s no escaping that. I could worry about dating, about shagging, about my future, but something deep inside me has switched. It feels better to focus on the things I can try and control: not bringing the virus into my home, making sure that family and friends are safe, eating well, exercising, watching shitloads of Below Deck. And if my year of enforced celibacy turns into 18 months, so be it.