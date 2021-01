Matt James’ Former Roommate Has A Lot To Say About The Bachelor

According to Sophia, her year as Matt's roommate was marked by a lack of boundaries and disrespect. She told the Stay At Home Pop hosts that Matt had essentially turned their tiny New York City apartment into the unofficial Bachelor crash pad, inviting best friend Tyler Cameron and other Bachelor alum to stay at their home for days on end whenever they were in town. Sophia also claimed that the Bachelor also invited his fellow Wake Forest University alum to the apartment and even made multiple copies of their house keys for the guests without their approval; this meant that random men came in and out of the apartment at will without the actual tenants being present.