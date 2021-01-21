TikTok Has Spoken — & It Wants More Fashion Looks From The Biden Grandchildren

After sleeping on it, one thing about Joe Biden’s inauguration has become clear: The entire day, from the swearing-in ceremony to the celebrations afterward, will go down in fashion history. Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama were visions in purple, Lady Gaga nodded to The Hunger Games with couture Schiaparelli, and Bernie Sanders went viral for his mittens knit by a Vermont schoolteacher. But while those looks — as well as Jill Biden’s blue Markarian coat and dress and J.Lo’s all-white Chanel ‘fit — were certainly deserving of praise, according to TikTok, it was an entirely different and less expected group of women that stole the sartorial show: the President’s kin.
“The grandchildren of Biden are elite, straight-up elite. Like, undeserving of the flex of coats,” said TikTok user Jessica Morton in a video that first shows the President’s children Hunter and Ashley Biden, before flashing to his grandchildren, Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie, and Hunter Jr.
To the sound of “Baby I Got Your Money” by Kelis, TikTok user Jett Williams called out Maisy for wearing purple Jordan 1s with an all-black look. “Y’all lookin at Natalie, but Maisy came prepared,” the caption of the video reads. (Meena Harris’ husband Nikolas Ajagu also wore Jordan 1s to the Inauguration; his were a product of Nike’s collab with Dior.)
To the same track, TikTok's @essiehuh called the Biden family’s fashion “immaculate” during a photo montage showing Maisy’s ensemble, as well as the monochrome looks from Natalie, in a bubblegum pink coat by Lafayette 148 New York which made her the day’s style star, and Finnegan, in a camel look from Brandon Maxwell. Biden's eldest granddaughter Naomi also wore a matching ensemble, choosing head-to-toe white by Adam Lippes.
But TikTok’s praise of the Biden family’s style game didn’t stop when the sun went down. Rather, the looks they brought for the Celebrating America TV special that followed were even more celebrated on the platform.
For the occasion, both Natalie and Finnegan showed up in sequin corset dresses by Markarian, Alexandra O’Neill’s New York-based label that also designed the First Lady’s blue look from earlier that day. Maisy swapped her Jordans 1s for a different pair of Jordan 1s, which she delightfully wore with a pink-and-white dress by Rodarte.
Though the jury is still out on whether Natalie’s pink coat-and-mask duo or Maisy’s sneaker flex won for the daytime events, the evening’s winner was unanimous. Thanks to her decision to ditch the status quo and choose a tux (with an unraveled bow-tie!) for the special rather than a dress, Biden's daughter Ashley stole the hearts of everyone on TikTok (and the entire internet).
Between the internet's praise for Natalie’s eye for coats and Ashley’s tux, the people have spoken about Biden's family. And what they said was, “[They] are style icons, period.”