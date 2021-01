Though most of us didn’t have the luxury of experiencing the almost comically apt metaphor of crossing a bridge from the world as it was before coronavirus to how it is now, Cahill’s journey is a familiar one for many. Whether from moving back home to live with parents or witnessing roommates do that instead, decamping to what felt like a safer space or merely hunkering down to face the storm, many of us have had a radical shift in our relationship with our homes. As the world we knew mutated and even collapsed before our very eyes, our homes stopped being just the place where we would eat, sleep, and shower, and became our entire lives. Now, we host holiday parties over Zoom , watch Netflix virtually with friends, and nurture our sourdough starters like pets , complete with constant Instagram updates about our bread. No longer could we gossip with friends over wine at a favourite restaurant, host karaoke nights at dingy bars to celebrate a friend’s birthday, scream our lungs out at a concert or a football game.