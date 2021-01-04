Mars In Taurus Could Make Your Sex Life A Little Messy

The bottom line: Mars in Taurus offers us a much-needed chance to slow down. And though this transit may bring some challenges, we can get through the next several months with our happiness intact, as long as we remember to be patient, to stay calm, and to allow ourselves to take our time as we start off the brand-new year. After 2020, we're all in need of a breather — the trick is to remind yourself that you deserve one, too.