A Black Girl’s Guide To Coping With COVID-19



On December 1, I tested negative for COVID-19 and it was the best feeling ever. Over time, my energy level increased, allowing me to start working out again — NOT at the gym of course. I started jogging on a trail near my house which helped with my physical and emotional recovery. Throughout my journey with COVID, the main thing that ran through my mind was, If I died today would I be happy with my life? The honest answer was... no. So, I decided that when I beat it, I was going to press play on every idea or project I had on pause. In the past, I allowed fear to get in my way, while pushing my happiness to the side. Over the past few months, I’ve learned that the smallest things can change your life, so I might as well live it to the fullest. COVID aside, 2020 definitely isn’t taking any prisoners.