But, that’s not necessarily the case. “The most popular oat milks on the market are using ingredients that fast food restaurants are voluntarily taking off the menu,” Dorr Drake said to me, when explaining why she and her sister were inspired to start their own brand. “Most people think when they’re drinking milk made of plants that they’re actually drinking plants, but they’re actually drinking mostly sugar — and some very harmful ingredients.” She also said that the process by which most commercial oat milk is made — “stripping away the parts that have the fibre and the protein, so that you’re mostly getting oat sugar” — also challenges the idea that oat milk is more sustainable than other plant milks. “They’re not only stripping away the best parts of the oats, but that’s becoming food waste. We use everything, which was really important to us, because we’re all really interested in sustainability, and food waste is one of the leading causes of climate change.”