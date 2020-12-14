Chrissy Teigen’s New Haircut Proves That “The Rachel” Is Trending

Over the weekend, Chrissy Teigen posted a quick clip to Instagram showing fans her new hair cut and colour. Complete with bouncy, feathered layers and chunky blonde highlights, the whole look is giving us "Rachel" vibes in the best way. The shaggy style first debuted on the set of Friends in 1995, and 25 years later, it's at the forefront of fashion once again.
In the video confirming her new cut and colour, the model ran her fingers through the bouncy side bangs, heavy layers, and flipped-out ends glossed in fresh blonde colour. The highlight tone is a warm and saturated mix of deeper golden hues and brighter blonde placed solidly on the front, face-framing strands.
Advertisement
Fans immediately recognized the look, calling it out by name. "Did you get The Rachel?" one fan asked in the comments section. "This cut and colour reminds me of a Rachel style from Friends in all the best ways," wrote another. Teigen hasn't revealed whether Rachel Green acted as official inspiration, but she did credit celebrity stylist Tracy Cunningham for reinterpreting the playful look for winter 2020.
The iconic haircut that dominated the second half of the '90s has seen a major revival during the fall and winter of this year, with other celebrities also channeling a similar look. Last month, Bella Hadid was seen sporting a Rachel-esque look, adding chunky highlights and (TikTok famous) curtain bangs for a style that would have been right at home as the Friends cast approached Y2K. Selena Gomez also reinterpreted the look back in March, adding an eye-grazing bang to make the look her own.
Funnily enough, despite its lasting fame and recurring popularity, Jennifer Aniston never liked the look. "I was not a fan of 'The Rachel,'" the former Friends star told Glamour back in 2015. It seems like quite a few A-list stars would politely disagree, and are finding ways to usher the bouncy, fun style into 2021.