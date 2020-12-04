The Secret Shame Of Spotify Wrapped

But the same way in which I found my friends' top songs to be cool, while they thought theirs were super uncool, when I revealed my top Spotify genres — which include "Soundtrack," "British Soundtrack," and "Classical" — to others, their responses weren't at all what I'd feared. "I love this about you," one co-worker said. "It shows you care about your own wellbeing." It's true that the Philip Glass arrangements and scores from 1998's Meet Joe Black — a film I've never even seen — bring me comfort and keep me sane. So why should I care if they aren't on any best new artist or throwback hit lists? The truth is my Wrapped challenges the stories I tell myself about my identity and stands in opposition to the persona I want to present to the world through social media. Despite it being deeply uncomfortable to look at Spotify and see the gap between my persona and me, it might actually be the healthiest thing an app has ever provided for me: an honest picture of who I really am.