Hubert candidly revealed that the last season of Fresh Prince was particularly difficult for her because she felt isolated while filming the show, much in part because of Smith's behaviour towards her. Heavily pregnant and working as the sole provider for her family in addition dealing with domestic abuse, coming to work with a smile each day wasn't at the top of her priorities. When the show executives offered her an insultingly bad deal — only two months and two weeks of work, and she wouldn't be allowed to work on any other production — for the next season, Hubert declined. They ended her contract and replaced her with Reid shortly after.